Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:32 AM

4130 Aransas Street

4130 Aransas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Aransas Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Ledbetter Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful property with: New paint, Vinyl floor, tiles, gas stove, Iron bars, Large fenced yard. Close to local stores. Close to highway 35. Application fee $40. Pet restrictions. $25 pet rent per pet. Verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
rent: 25
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Aransas Street have any available units?
4130 Aransas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Aransas Street have?
Some of 4130 Aransas Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Aransas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Aransas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Aransas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Aransas Street is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Aransas Street offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Aransas Street offers parking.
Does 4130 Aransas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Aransas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Aransas Street have a pool?
No, 4130 Aransas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Aransas Street have accessible units?
No, 4130 Aransas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Aransas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Aransas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

