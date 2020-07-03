4128 Cedarview Road

Amenities

For Rent! Great N. Dallas location!! Pristine single story next to Dallas Tollway Frankford, Midway 190. Close to Addison. Granite Counters, mini blinds, den is light & bright w vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & fireplace with gas starter. Kitchen has lots of counter space, breakfast bar & pantry. Master w walk-in closet. every rooms have ceiling fans blinds. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Fenced yard w sprinkler system. Short walk to park & lakes. School is Plano ISD. No pet, Non-smoking, no section 8, no sub-lease, allowed. Security deposit $1850 and first month rent are due when application is approved by owner. Renter insurance is required. Owner is Texas licensed real estate agent.