4128 Cedarview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4128 Cedarview Road

4128 Cedarview Road · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Cedarview Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent! Great N. Dallas location!! Pristine single story next to Dallas Tollway Frankford, Midway 190. Close to Addison. Granite Counters, mini blinds, den is light & bright w vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & fireplace with gas starter. Kitchen has lots of counter space, breakfast bar & pantry. Master w walk-in closet. every rooms have ceiling fans blinds. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Fenced yard w sprinkler system. Short walk to park & lakes. School is Plano ISD. No pet, Non-smoking, no section 8, no sub-lease, allowed. Security deposit $1850 and first month rent are due when application is approved by owner. Renter insurance is required. Owner is Texas licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Cedarview Road have any available units?
4128 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Cedarview Road have?
Some of 4128 Cedarview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Cedarview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Cedarview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Cedarview Road pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Cedarview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4128 Cedarview Road offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Cedarview Road offers parking.
Does 4128 Cedarview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4128 Cedarview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Cedarview Road have a pool?
No, 4128 Cedarview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Cedarview Road have accessible units?
No, 4128 Cedarview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Cedarview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Cedarview Road has units with dishwashers.

