4128 Bowser Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4128 Bowser Avenue

4128 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Charming.... light and bright! The pictures say it all. Call and come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4128 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4128 Bowser Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4128 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4128 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4128 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4128 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

