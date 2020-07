Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to This One Bedroom with a Fabulous City View and Small Balcony in A Managed Community that Offers an Amazing Experience! Fabulous Location, With Parking Garage, Shops on the First Floor, and Very Pet-Focused Amenities! Minutes From Dallas Love Field, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Highland Park Village, Downtown, American Airlines Center, and Dallas Medical Center. Hurry! Won't Last Long!