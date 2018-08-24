All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 412 Martinique 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
412 Martinique 1/2
Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:10 PM

412 Martinique 1/2

412 Martinique Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Martinique Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENTAL PROPERTY – Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas) - Newly Renovated; 412 Martinique Ave., Dallas, TX 75223. Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake.

650 Sq Ft: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances included (Stove/Refrigerator/ Washer/Dryer), fully fenced backyard with covered parking and private entrance, NEW AC (Central Air/heat).

Serious inquiries only, Annual lease (12-16 mos). Please contact Vickie @316-300-6850 (Mr. D Property Mgmt.) Pets welcomed - -Dogs OK (w/Pet Fee).

Background & Credit check required; Security Deposit equals 1st months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Martinique 1/2 have any available units?
412 Martinique 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Martinique 1/2 have?
Some of 412 Martinique 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Martinique 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
412 Martinique 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Martinique 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Martinique 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 412 Martinique 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 412 Martinique 1/2 offers parking.
Does 412 Martinique 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Martinique 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Martinique 1/2 have a pool?
No, 412 Martinique 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 412 Martinique 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 412 Martinique 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Martinique 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Martinique 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University