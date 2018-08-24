412 Martinique 1/2

Amenities
RENTAL PROPERTY – Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas) - Newly Renovated; 412 Martinique Ave., Dallas, TX 75223. Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake.
650 Sq Ft: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances included (Stove/Refrigerator/ Washer/Dryer), fully fenced backyard with covered parking and private entrance, NEW AC (Central Air/heat).
Serious inquiries only, Annual lease (12-16 mos). Please contact Vickie @316-300-6850 (Mr. D Property Mgmt.) Pets welcomed - -Dogs OK (w/Pet Fee).
Background & Credit check required; Security Deposit equals 1st months rent.