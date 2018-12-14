Rent Calculator
4119 Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4119 Hawthorne Avenue
4119 Hawthorne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4119 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
4119 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 4119 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4119 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Hawthorne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 4119 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4119 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Hawthorne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
