4118 Mehalia Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:14 AM

4118 Mehalia Dr

4118 Mehalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Mehalia Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Mehalia Dr have any available units?
4118 Mehalia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Mehalia Dr have?
Some of 4118 Mehalia Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Mehalia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Mehalia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Mehalia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Mehalia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Mehalia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Mehalia Dr offers parking.
Does 4118 Mehalia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Mehalia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Mehalia Dr have a pool?
No, 4118 Mehalia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Mehalia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4118 Mehalia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Mehalia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Mehalia Dr has units with dishwashers.

