All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4116 hawthorne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4116 hawthorne
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:44 AM

4116 hawthorne

4116 Hawthorne Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4116 Hawthorne Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully restored large upper 3-2 duplex in prime location of Oak Lawn. Stunning tudor structure with large rooms.
Parking for one car covered or use as storage. Upper unit has pretty large deck off living room.
UPPER DUPLEX VIEW PHOTOS FOR 4118 HAWTHORNE < MUCH THE SAME>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 hawthorne have any available units?
4116 hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 hawthorne have?
Some of 4116 hawthorne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
4116 hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 hawthorne pet-friendly?
No, 4116 hawthorne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4116 hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 4116 hawthorne offers parking.
Does 4116 hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 hawthorne have a pool?
No, 4116 hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 4116 hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 4116 hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 hawthorne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University