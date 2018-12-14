All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4112 Bowser Avenue
4112 Bowser Avenue

4112 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
FULLY RENOVATED beautiful contemporary 1 bedroom private upper unit condo overlooks intimate courtyard. Features open-concept modern kitchen with brand new glass-door cabinet, new granite countertops, new light fixtures &hardware. Luxurious remodeled bathroom with nature pebble stone walk-in shower & high end marble-top vanity. Premium Wood Look Porcelain floors throughout. High-efficiency doors &windows. Enormous walk-in closet. Convenient to dining, shopping in Uptown, Southwestern Medical Center, N-Dallas Tollway, &major freeways. 1 reserved open parking space. Washer &dryer onsite. $1350 unfurnished. $1750 furnished with new furniture fine bedroom set, contemporary living room set &high-profile dining set.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4112 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4112 Bowser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4112 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4112 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 Bowser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4112 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4112 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

