4112 Bowser Avenue

FULLY RENOVATED beautiful contemporary 1 bedroom private upper unit condo overlooks intimate courtyard. Features open-concept modern kitchen with brand new glass-door cabinet, new granite countertops, new light fixtures &hardware. Luxurious remodeled bathroom with nature pebble stone walk-in shower & high end marble-top vanity. Premium Wood Look Porcelain floors throughout. High-efficiency doors &windows. Enormous walk-in closet. Convenient to dining, shopping in Uptown, Southwestern Medical Center, N-Dallas Tollway, &major freeways. 1 reserved open parking space. Washer &dryer onsite. $1350 unfurnished. $1750 furnished with new furniture fine bedroom set, contemporary living room set &high-profile dining set.