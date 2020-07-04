All apartments in Dallas
4111 Rawlins Street

Location

4111 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Serano Townhouses—luxurious Tuscan living on Rawlins in the heart of the most desired area in Oak Lawn. 2bd &2.5ba + large den or bd, 4-story high-security townhouse with 2-car garage. A-list amenities including private roof deck with fp and sweeping downtown views, chef’s granite top kitchen with gas range and stainless steel appliances, spacious master suite with king-size soaking tub, airy living room w stone FP and patio. Multi-zone climate control. Hand-scraped wood floors and high ceilings throughout lend to warm yet sleek contemporary feel.
Gorgeous and available for a September move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Rawlins Street have any available units?
4111 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 4111 Rawlins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Rawlins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4111 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 4111 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Rawlins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Rawlins Street have a pool?
No, 4111 Rawlins Street does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 4111 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

