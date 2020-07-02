All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:30 AM

4111 Jamaica St

4111 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Jamaica Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Jamaica St have any available units?
4111 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Jamaica St have?
Some of 4111 Jamaica St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Jamaica St offer parking?
No, 4111 Jamaica St does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 4111 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 4111 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Jamaica St has units with dishwashers.

