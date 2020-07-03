All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:57 AM

4111 Cedarview Road

4111 Cedarview Road · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Cedarview Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,827 sq ft, 1 story home in Dallas! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Cedarview Road have any available units?
4111 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4111 Cedarview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Cedarview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Cedarview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Cedarview Road is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Cedarview Road offer parking?
No, 4111 Cedarview Road does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Cedarview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Cedarview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Cedarview Road have a pool?
No, 4111 Cedarview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Cedarview Road have accessible units?
No, 4111 Cedarview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Cedarview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Cedarview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 Cedarview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 Cedarview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

