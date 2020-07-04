All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4107 Bowser Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4107 Bowser Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:21 PM

4107 Bowser Avenue

4107 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4107 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
WOW! LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! Stunning 2BR 2 FULL BATH 1-Floor Open Floor Plan Condo! One of a collection of thirty boutique residences in desirable Oaklawn. Previous developer Included in MODEL INCREDIBLE 13'x 9' ft Custom Mural, Marble Sinks, Custom cabinets, Hi-End Mirrors, Exotic Granite, Custom Solar Shades, Upgraded-lighting, fans, Wood Flooring, split bedroom and bathroom with separate shower, garden bath in Master and custom walk-in closet! Walk to all shopping and restaurants! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4107 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4107 Bowser Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4107 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
No, 4107 Bowser Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4107 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4107 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4107 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University