4107 Bowser Avenue

Amenities
WOW! LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! Stunning 2BR 2 FULL BATH 1-Floor Open Floor Plan Condo! One of a collection of thirty boutique residences in desirable Oaklawn. Previous developer Included in MODEL INCREDIBLE 13'x 9' ft Custom Mural, Marble Sinks, Custom cabinets, Hi-End Mirrors, Exotic Granite, Custom Solar Shades, Upgraded-lighting, fans, Wood Flooring, split bedroom and bathroom with separate shower, garden bath in Master and custom walk-in closet! Walk to all shopping and restaurants! MUST SEE!