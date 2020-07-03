Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
/
4106 Carpenter Ave
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
4106 Carpenter Ave
4106 Carpenter Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4106 Carpenter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Deposit $1300
Central air
$1300 - $1300 Deposit
3 bedroom 2 baths, with Deck in back yard. and AC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave have any available units?
4106 Carpenter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4106 Carpenter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Carpenter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Carpenter Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Carpenter Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave offer parking?
No, 4106 Carpenter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Carpenter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave have a pool?
No, 4106 Carpenter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave have accessible units?
No, 4106 Carpenter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Carpenter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Carpenter Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4106 Carpenter Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
