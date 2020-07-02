4090 Windhaven Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful Home! This 3 bedroom home with office is a dollhouse. Zero Lot line with great stone patio for entertaining. Fireplace, 1 car garage, balcony overlooks greenbelt, elfa shelfs in the closets, eat in kitchen.