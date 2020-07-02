All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4090 Windhaven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4090 Windhaven Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4090 Windhaven Lane

4090 Windhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4090 Windhaven Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful Home! This 3 bedroom home with office is a dollhouse. Zero Lot line with great stone patio for entertaining. Fireplace, 1 car garage, balcony overlooks greenbelt, elfa shelfs in the closets, eat in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Windhaven Lane have any available units?
4090 Windhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 Windhaven Lane have?
Some of 4090 Windhaven Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Windhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Windhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Windhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Windhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4090 Windhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Windhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 4090 Windhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Windhaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Windhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 4090 Windhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4090 Windhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 4090 Windhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Windhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Windhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University