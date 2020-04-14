All apartments in Dallas
405 Highcrest Drive
405 Highcrest Drive

405 Highcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 Highcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is in the perfect location, minutes from local establishments including McDonald's, Cash Saver, Ebony Super Store, Little Caesar's Pizza and Jack in the Box. It's also not far from TG Terry Elementary School and Beckley Heights Park.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Highcrest Drive have any available units?
405 Highcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Highcrest Drive have?
Some of 405 Highcrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Highcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Highcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Highcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Highcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 405 Highcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 Highcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 405 Highcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Highcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Highcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Highcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Highcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Highcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Highcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Highcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

