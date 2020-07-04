GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO CEDAR SPRINGS RESTAURANTS, OAK LAWN, AND ENTERTAINMENT. ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS. REHABBED UNITS WITH VINYL PLANK FLOORING, PRIVATE PATIO AND MORE. SMALL GATED COMMUNITY, VERY QUITE. COME SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4040 Brown Street have any available units?
4040 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 4040 Brown Street have?
Some of 4040 Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.