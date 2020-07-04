All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4040 Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4040 Brown Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:42 AM

4040 Brown Street

4040 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4040 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO CEDAR SPRINGS RESTAURANTS, OAK LAWN, AND ENTERTAINMENT. ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS. REHABBED UNITS WITH VINYL PLANK FLOORING, PRIVATE PATIO AND MORE. SMALL GATED COMMUNITY, VERY QUITE. COME SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Brown Street have any available units?
4040 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Brown Street have?
Some of 4040 Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4040 Brown Street offer parking?
No, 4040 Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 4040 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 4040 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 4040 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University