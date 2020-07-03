Great Location! Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Open floor plan with 2 Living Areas. Each living area has its own FIREPLACE! Large Kitchen with under cabinet lighting and sky light. Large master and the master bath has a sky light as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
4039 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
