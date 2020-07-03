4039 Cedarview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location!

Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Open floor plan with 2 Living Areas. Each living area has its own FIREPLACE!

Large Kitchen with under cabinet lighting and sky light. Large master and the master bath has a sky light as well.