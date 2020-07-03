All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4039 Cedarview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4039 Cedarview Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

4039 Cedarview Road

4039 Cedarview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4039 Cedarview Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location!
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Open floor plan with 2 Living Areas. Each living area has its own FIREPLACE!
Large Kitchen with under cabinet lighting and sky light. Large master and the master bath has a sky light as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Cedarview Road have any available units?
4039 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Cedarview Road have?
Some of 4039 Cedarview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Cedarview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Cedarview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Cedarview Road pet-friendly?
No, 4039 Cedarview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4039 Cedarview Road offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Cedarview Road offers parking.
Does 4039 Cedarview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4039 Cedarview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Cedarview Road have a pool?
No, 4039 Cedarview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Cedarview Road have accessible units?
No, 4039 Cedarview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Cedarview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Cedarview Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University