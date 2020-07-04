Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4038 Lemmon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4038 Lemmon Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4038 Lemmon Avenue
4038 Lemmon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4038 Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great unit.. feels like a craftsman home on the inside. Lots of cabinet space and windows! Includes Side by Side Washer Dryer. Gas Stove! A must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4038 Lemmon Avenue have any available units?
4038 Lemmon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4038 Lemmon Avenue have?
Some of 4038 Lemmon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4038 Lemmon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Lemmon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Lemmon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4038 Lemmon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4038 Lemmon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4038 Lemmon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4038 Lemmon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4038 Lemmon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Lemmon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4038 Lemmon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4038 Lemmon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4038 Lemmon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Lemmon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 Lemmon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University