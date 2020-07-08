All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4035 Holland Ave Unit 2

4035 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious Condo in Oak Lawn! - Luxurious condo in Oak Lawn! This home is complete with his and her baths, custom design features, energy efficient windows and a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Call to view today!

(RLNE5765244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4035 Holland Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

