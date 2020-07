Amenities

This light and airy two story corner unit with soaring ceilings is located in the heart of Oaklawn. Hardwoods throughout and a stunning kitchen featuring a large island, quartz countertops, designer lighting, all SS appliances and wine bar. You will love how the floorplan allows for dual master suites. The freshly updated bathrooms feature marble countertops. Property also listed for sale MLS 14348600