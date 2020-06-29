This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4032 Mehalia Dr have any available units?
4032 Mehalia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Mehalia Dr have?
Some of 4032 Mehalia Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Mehalia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Mehalia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Mehalia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4032 Mehalia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4032 Mehalia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Mehalia Dr offers parking.
Does 4032 Mehalia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Mehalia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Mehalia Dr have a pool?
No, 4032 Mehalia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Mehalia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4032 Mehalia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Mehalia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Mehalia Dr has units with dishwashers.
