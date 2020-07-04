4030 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Outstanding designed apartments located in the heart of Oak Lawn. Features SS appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer connections, garage parking with control, walking closets, beautiful landscape, and much more!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
