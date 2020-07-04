All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:41 PM

4030 Prescott Avenue

4030 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Outstanding designed apartments located in the heart of Oak Lawn. Features SS appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer connections, garage parking with control, walking closets, beautiful landscape, and much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4030 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 4030 Prescott Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Prescott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4030 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4030 Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4030 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4030 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4030 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 Prescott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

