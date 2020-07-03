All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 26 2019 at 6:01 AM

4030 North Central Expressway

4030 North Central Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

4030 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
pet friendly
4030 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75204 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/24/2019. No pets allowed. So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory. But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again. Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Available custom touches such as: studies, built-in computer desks and niches Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows, energy-efficient interiors and custom color accent walls Full terraces and Juliet balconies in select residences Generous closet space, including walk-in space and linen shelving Luxury bathrooms with natural stone countertops, custom framed mirrors and oversized oval soaking tubs - several with his/her sinks as well as semi-frameless shower doors Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, custom cabinetry and breakfast bars Spacious bedrooms that accommodate king size beds Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas, plush carpeting in bedrooms _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-style pool with sun shelf, outdoor grills, trellis covered dining areas and fireplace Fully-equipped, 24/7 fitness center with high-tech cardio equipment, free weights and training stations Billiards lounge with Wi-Fi and HDTV Business lounge with 27-inch iMac computers Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen Grand Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating Loggia with HDTV, cozy outdoor lounge seating and premium audio system Lush green courtyard with tranquil water feature, tree-lined seating and grilling/dining areas Pet-friendly community with dog park and designated pet washing station Private, dedicated garage parking with two elevators Private dining/conference room seats 10 with presentation capability Private theater with surround-sound and gaming capability Serene park-like courtyard with open green space, conversational fire pit and grilling/dining areas Electronic parcel locker system _________________________________________ Sagai (Suh-guy) Sagai is a born and raised Dallas native. Although the beach is more her pace and lifestyle Dallas will forever be home. She loves biking around town finding the best ramen spots (Wabi being her favorite) and enjoying a Bloody Mary bar from my favorite local pubs. Growing up in this city has given her a true love for it. She’s always excited to show around any newcomer to Dallas to help them feel at home. When she’s not apartment locating she enjoys taking trips to the mountains, traveling to beaches around the world, eating exotic foods and rock climbing! Let Sagai show you all that the city has to offer, and why Dallas is a place you’ll want to call home! [ Published 26-May-19 / ID 2990618 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 North Central Expressway have any available units?
4030 North Central Expressway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 North Central Expressway have?
Some of 4030 North Central Expressway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 North Central Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
4030 North Central Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 North Central Expressway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 North Central Expressway is pet friendly.
Does 4030 North Central Expressway offer parking?
Yes, 4030 North Central Expressway offers parking.
Does 4030 North Central Expressway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 North Central Expressway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 North Central Expressway have a pool?
Yes, 4030 North Central Expressway has a pool.
Does 4030 North Central Expressway have accessible units?
No, 4030 North Central Expressway does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 North Central Expressway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 North Central Expressway does not have units with dishwashers.

