Dallas, TX
4027 Saint Christopher Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4027 Saint Christopher Lane

4027 Saint Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4027 Saint Christopher Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This charming well maintained duplex features only one common wall. Split floor plan for privacy, wood burning fireplace, large his and her closets in master bedroom with oversized master bath, separate shower and garden tub. Wet bar area and formal dining room, tenant to supply their own refrigerator. Owner takes care of all landscaping.

If you’d like to apply for the property please visit www.frontlineproperty.com

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane have any available units?
4027 Saint Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane have?
Some of 4027 Saint Christopher Lane's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 Saint Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Saint Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 Saint Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4027 Saint Christopher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane offer parking?
No, 4027 Saint Christopher Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 Saint Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 4027 Saint Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 4027 Saint Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 Saint Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 Saint Christopher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

