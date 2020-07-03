All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:17 AM

4027 Penelope st

4027 Penelope Street · No Longer Available
Location

4027 Penelope Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Deposit $1050.00
2/1 Washier/ Dryer hook-up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 Penelope st have any available units?
4027 Penelope st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4027 Penelope st currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Penelope st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 Penelope st pet-friendly?
No, 4027 Penelope st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4027 Penelope st offer parking?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not offer parking.
Does 4027 Penelope st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 Penelope st have a pool?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have a pool.
Does 4027 Penelope st have accessible units?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 Penelope st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4027 Penelope st have units with air conditioning?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have units with air conditioning.

