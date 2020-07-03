Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4027 Penelope st
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4027 Penelope st
4027 Penelope Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4027 Penelope Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Deposit $1050.00
2/1 Washier/ Dryer hook-up
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4027 Penelope st have any available units?
4027 Penelope st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4027 Penelope st currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Penelope st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 Penelope st pet-friendly?
No, 4027 Penelope st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4027 Penelope st offer parking?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not offer parking.
Does 4027 Penelope st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 Penelope st have a pool?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have a pool.
Does 4027 Penelope st have accessible units?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 Penelope st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4027 Penelope st have units with air conditioning?
No, 4027 Penelope st does not have units with air conditioning.
