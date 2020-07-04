Rent Calculator
4026 Prescott Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM
4026 Prescott Avenue
4026 Prescott Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4026 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4026 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4026 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
