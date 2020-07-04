All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4026 Prescott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4026 Prescott Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

4026 Prescott Avenue

4026 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4026 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4026 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4026 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Prescott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University