Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

4026 Holland Avenue

Location

4026 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
An efficiency with hardwoods throughout. Living and bedroom combined to create a cozy home feel. Charming unit in the heart of Oak Lawn within walking distance to area shops and fine dining. Quick access to all Major Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4026 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4026 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4026 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4026 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4026 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4026 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4026 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4026 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Holland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Holland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Holland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

