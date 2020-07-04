4026 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
An efficiency with hardwoods throughout. Living and bedroom combined to create a cozy home feel. Charming unit in the heart of Oak Lawn within walking distance to area shops and fine dining. Quick access to all Major Freeways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
