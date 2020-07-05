All apartments in Dallas
4025 Dunhaven Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4025 Dunhaven Road

4025 Dunhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Dunhaven Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home in desirable Midway Hollow! Maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in Kitchen. Laundry room with granite, ample storage, and space for full size washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Front and back sprinkler system. Close to Downtown, airports, and shopping! Walking distance to great restaurants and the new Central Market! Move-in ready. Fridge provided. Lawn service and ADT monitoring fees included in monthly rent. Pets to be considered by landlord on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Dunhaven Road have any available units?
4025 Dunhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Dunhaven Road have?
Some of 4025 Dunhaven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Dunhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Dunhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Dunhaven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Dunhaven Road is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Dunhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Dunhaven Road offers parking.
Does 4025 Dunhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Dunhaven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Dunhaven Road have a pool?
No, 4025 Dunhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Dunhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 4025 Dunhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Dunhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Dunhaven Road has units with dishwashers.

