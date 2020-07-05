4025 Dunhaven Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home in desirable Midway Hollow! Maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in Kitchen. Laundry room with granite, ample storage, and space for full size washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Front and back sprinkler system. Close to Downtown, airports, and shopping! Walking distance to great restaurants and the new Central Market! Move-in ready. Fridge provided. Lawn service and ADT monitoring fees included in monthly rent. Pets to be considered by landlord on a case-by-case basis.