Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Condition, New Bathroom, New Kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors through out except for kitchen which is new tile. Interior has been completely repainted. Large fenced lot with beautiful trees.

Attached Garage Lovely house!!! AGENT is partial owner of the house.

PLEASE VERIFY ALL INFORMATION IT IS DEEMED TO BE ACCURATE.

ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE AND MUST BE VERIFIED