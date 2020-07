Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom home has everything you need! After a long day of working or shopping, drive in to your private single car garage. An ample entry hallway leads to your kitchen and living area. The first floor includes a utility room with washer dryer connections as well as a half bathroom for guests. Upstairs you’ll find the master bedroom and bath along with 2 secondary bedrooms and bathroom. Enjoy a fenced backyard and easy access to I-20 and Hwy 67.