All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4021 Happy Canyon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4021 Happy Canyon Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:32 AM

4021 Happy Canyon Dr

4021 Happy Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4021 Happy Canyon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr have any available units?
4021 Happy Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr have?
Some of 4021 Happy Canyon Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Happy Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Happy Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Happy Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 Happy Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Happy Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Happy Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 4021 Happy Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4021 Happy Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Happy Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Happy Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University