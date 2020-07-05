4021 Happy Canyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.