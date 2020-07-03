Rent Calculator
402 N Augusta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
402 N Augusta
402 North Augusta Street
No Longer Available
Location
402 North Augusta Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE IN GREAT EAST DALLAS NEIGHBORHOOD. APPLIANCES PROVIDED; REF, GAS STOVE, AND STACK WASHER AND DRYER. ONE CAR PARKING UNDER UNIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 N Augusta have any available units?
402 N Augusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 402 N Augusta have?
Some of 402 N Augusta's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 402 N Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
402 N Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N Augusta pet-friendly?
No, 402 N Augusta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 402 N Augusta offer parking?
Yes, 402 N Augusta offers parking.
Does 402 N Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 N Augusta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N Augusta have a pool?
No, 402 N Augusta does not have a pool.
Does 402 N Augusta have accessible units?
No, 402 N Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N Augusta have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 N Augusta does not have units with dishwashers.
