4019 Ovid Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 2:31 PM

4019 Ovid Ave
4019 Ovid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4019 Ovid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4019 Ovid Ave have any available units?
4019 Ovid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4019 Ovid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Ovid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Ovid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4019 Ovid Ave offer parking?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Ovid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Ovid Ave have a pool?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Ovid Ave have accessible units?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Ovid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Ovid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Ovid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
