Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

You will fall in LOVE with this open, airy, light, and beautiful home in a fabulous location. Ideal for entertaining, this home features an open and inviting living and dining area flooded with natural light from many windows. The updated kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms and leads to a spacious decked patio. Large master suite. 2 car spacious garage and separate utility room. Yard maintenance can be included for the lease rate of $2100 a month.