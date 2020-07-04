Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue
4018 Hawthorne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4018 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1ST FLOOR; 1100 SF; HARDWOOD FLOORS; HUGH CLOSETS 'REALLY'; SUPER HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL AIR HEAT; GREAT LOCATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue have any available units?
4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue have?
Some of 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 HAWTHORNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
