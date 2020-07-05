All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4018 Ambrose Drive
4018 Ambrose Drive

4018 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4018 Ambrose Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
4018 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Ambrose Drive have?
Some of 4018 Ambrose Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4018 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4018 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Ambrose Drive offers parking.
Does 4018 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Ambrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 4018 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4018 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Ambrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

