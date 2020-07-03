All apartments in Dallas
4017 Huckleberry Cir

4017 Huckleberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Huckleberry Circle, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Huckleberry Cir have any available units?
4017 Huckleberry Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Huckleberry Cir have?
Some of 4017 Huckleberry Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Huckleberry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Huckleberry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Huckleberry Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Huckleberry Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Huckleberry Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Huckleberry Cir offers parking.
Does 4017 Huckleberry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Huckleberry Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Huckleberry Cir have a pool?
No, 4017 Huckleberry Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Huckleberry Cir have accessible units?
No, 4017 Huckleberry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Huckleberry Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Huckleberry Cir has units with dishwashers.

