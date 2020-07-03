All apartments in Dallas
4014 Saint Christopher Lane

Location

4014 Saint Christopher Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom features a double oven and cook top in kitchen with new countertops, large closets and split floor plan for privacy. The HVAC system was replaced 2015. Landlord takes care of all landscaping. This home also has 2 car rear entry garage with a fenced in back yard area and partially covered porch. This is a must see! If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane have any available units?
4014 Saint Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane have?
Some of 4014 Saint Christopher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Saint Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Saint Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Saint Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Saint Christopher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Saint Christopher Lane offers parking.
Does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Saint Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 4014 Saint Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 4014 Saint Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Saint Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Saint Christopher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

