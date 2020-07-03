4014 Saint Christopher Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom features a double oven and cook top in kitchen with new countertops, large closets and split floor plan for privacy. The HVAC system was replaced 2015. Landlord takes care of all landscaping. This home also has 2 car rear entry garage with a fenced in back yard area and partially covered porch. This is a must see! If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.