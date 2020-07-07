All apartments in Dallas
4006 Shelley Blvd
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:32 AM

4006 Shelley Blvd

4006 Shelley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Shelley Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Cockrell Hill/Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, fenced backyard and off-street parking. The home is located near area establishments including Braums, McDonald's, Subway, Players Sports Bar & Billiards, Fiesta Mart, Applebee's and more. Also a short drive to Martin Weiss Park and Swimming Pool, LO Donald Elementary School and the highway. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Shelley Blvd have any available units?
4006 Shelley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Shelley Blvd have?
Some of 4006 Shelley Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Shelley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Shelley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Shelley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Shelley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Shelley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Shelley Blvd offers parking.
Does 4006 Shelley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Shelley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Shelley Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Shelley Blvd has a pool.
Does 4006 Shelley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4006 Shelley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Shelley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Shelley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

