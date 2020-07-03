All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:05 AM

4003 Commerce St

4003 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Commerce St have any available units?
4003 Commerce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4003 Commerce St have?
Some of 4003 Commerce St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Commerce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Commerce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Commerce St is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Commerce St offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Commerce St offers parking.
Does 4003 Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Commerce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Commerce St have a pool?
Yes, 4003 Commerce St has a pool.
Does 4003 Commerce St have accessible units?
No, 4003 Commerce St does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Commerce St does not have units with dishwashers.

