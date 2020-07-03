Amenities

400 North Ervay Street, Dallas, TX 75201 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/11/2019. No pets allowed. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Brazilian Acacia brown granite countertops Loft-style one and two bedroom floor plans Modern kitchen with high-end custom cabinets, kitchen island, and pendant lighting Open-concept living with hard-surface flooring throughout Premium Moen plumbing fixtures Soaring ceilings from 10' -13' Sound system in the living room with computer/SMART phone connections Stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances Steelcase windows with brass hardware and solar shades Sweeping views of Downtown Dallas _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Access to on-site coffee shop and DART station Cats and dogs welcome Convenient online rental payments Located atop the original Dallas Post Office and Court House Parking garage with elevator access Resident lounge with professional meeting space Rooftop lounge with multiple seating options and Downtown Dallas views State-of-the-art fitness center WiFi equipped executive lounge and theatre ------------------------------------------------ Who is this crazy person? Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method that helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up! [ Published 13-May-19 / ID 2969150 ]