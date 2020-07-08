All apartments in Dallas
3983 Highgrove Drive

Location

3983 Highgrove Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3983 Highgrove Drive have any available units?
3983 Highgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3983 Highgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3983 Highgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 Highgrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3983 Highgrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3983 Highgrove Drive offer parking?
No, 3983 Highgrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3983 Highgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3983 Highgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 Highgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 3983 Highgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3983 Highgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3983 Highgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 Highgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3983 Highgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3983 Highgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3983 Highgrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

