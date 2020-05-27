All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3976 Cedar Bayou Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:03 PM

3976 Cedar Bayou Drive

3976 Cedar Bayou Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3976 Cedar Bayou Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive have any available units?
3976 Cedar Bayou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3976 Cedar Bayou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive offer parking?
No, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive have a pool?
No, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive have accessible units?
No, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3976 Cedar Bayou Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University