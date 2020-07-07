All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:16 AM

3960 Deep Valley Drive

3960 Deep Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Deep Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR LEASE (2 Year Lease Requested) - Beautifully remodeled home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Deep Valley Drive have any available units?
3960 Deep Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Deep Valley Drive have?
Some of 3960 Deep Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Deep Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Deep Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Deep Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Deep Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3960 Deep Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3960 Deep Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3960 Deep Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 Deep Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Deep Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3960 Deep Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Deep Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3960 Deep Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Deep Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Deep Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

