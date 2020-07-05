Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3948 Lovingood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3948 Lovingood Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3948 Lovingood Drive
3948 Lovingood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3948 Lovingood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 1 bath and 1 car front entry garage and separate utility room. Located close to College, schools, shopping with access to commute. Huge fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive have any available units?
3948 Lovingood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3948 Lovingood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3948 Lovingood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 Lovingood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3948 Lovingood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3948 Lovingood Drive offers parking.
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 Lovingood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive have a pool?
No, 3948 Lovingood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3948 Lovingood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3948 Lovingood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3948 Lovingood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3948 Lovingood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University