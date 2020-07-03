All apartments in Dallas
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
3939 Trinity Mills Rd

3939 Trinity Mills Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Property Amenities:
Three Spectacular Pools
Executive Business Center
Assigned Covered Parking
Detached Garages Available
Access Gates and Perimeter Fence
Mirrored Dining Room Walls*
Glass-front Kitchen Cabinets*
Newly Designed Dog Park
Clothes Care Facilities
Elegant Crown Molding
Designer Two Tone Paint
Double Sink Vanities*
Separate Glass Shower Stalls*
Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections
Instant-lite Fireplaces with Travertine Mantels*
Fitness Facility
Two Clubhouses
Oval Garden Tubs*
White Appliances
Built-in Microwaves*
Ceiling Fans
Barbecue Pavilion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have any available units?
3939 Trinity Mills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have?
Some of 3939 Trinity Mills Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Trinity Mills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Trinity Mills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Trinity Mills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd offers parking.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd has a pool.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have accessible units?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

