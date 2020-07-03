Property Amenities: Three Spectacular Pools Executive Business Center Assigned Covered Parking Detached Garages Available Access Gates and Perimeter Fence Mirrored Dining Room Walls* Glass-front Kitchen Cabinets* Newly Designed Dog Park Clothes Care Facilities Elegant Crown Molding Designer Two Tone Paint Double Sink Vanities* Separate Glass Shower Stalls* Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections Instant-lite Fireplaces with Travertine Mantels* Fitness Facility Two Clubhouses Oval Garden Tubs* White Appliances Built-in Microwaves* Ceiling Fans Barbecue Pavilion
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have any available units?
3939 Trinity Mills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have?
Some of 3939 Trinity Mills Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Trinity Mills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Trinity Mills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Trinity Mills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd offers parking.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd has a pool.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have accessible units?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
