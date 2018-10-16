3939 Hawick Lane

Amenities
Beautifully updated home with open floorplan! Kitchen features attractive painted cabinetry, 24-in ceramic tile flooring & appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dw & bi micro. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast area & a bar open to the living area. Updated bath with nice vanity & porcelain floor. Wood deck & huge fenced yard! One-car garage with washer & dryer connections & electric opener. Designer paint colors, thermal windows, hardwood floors & updated lighting. Current tenant moves out by October 1st.