Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

3939 Hawick Lane

3939 Hawick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Hawick Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home with open floorplan! Kitchen features attractive painted cabinetry, 24-in ceramic tile flooring & appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dw & bi micro. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast area & a bar open to the living area. Updated bath with nice vanity & porcelain floor. Wood deck & huge fenced yard! One-car garage with washer & dryer connections & electric opener. Designer paint colors, thermal windows, hardwood floors & updated lighting. Current tenant moves out by October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Hawick Lane have any available units?
3939 Hawick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Hawick Lane have?
Some of 3939 Hawick Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Hawick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Hawick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Hawick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Hawick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3939 Hawick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Hawick Lane offers parking.
Does 3939 Hawick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Hawick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Hawick Lane have a pool?
No, 3939 Hawick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Hawick Lane have accessible units?
No, 3939 Hawick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Hawick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Hawick Lane has units with dishwashers.

