3933 Park Lane

Midway Hollow cottage renovated in 2010 with amazing list of updates! Beautiful kitchen with dark-stained custom cabinets, 24-inch ceramic tile floor, slab granite countertops & stainless appliances including electric range, dishwasher & built-in microwave! Totally updated bath with pedestal sink. Attached 1-car garage with electric opener. Large covered deck & huge fenced yard! Other updates include recent HVAC, all windows replaced, dark stained hardwood floors, all doors & trim replaced, hardware, lighting and more.