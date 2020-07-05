All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3933 Park Lane

3933 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3933 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Midway Hollow cottage renovated in 2010 with amazing list of updates! Beautiful kitchen with dark-stained custom cabinets, 24-inch ceramic tile floor, slab granite countertops & stainless appliances including electric range, dishwasher & built-in microwave! Totally updated bath with pedestal sink. Attached 1-car garage with electric opener. Large covered deck & huge fenced yard! Other updates include recent HVAC, all windows replaced, dark stained hardwood floors, all doors & trim replaced, hardware, lighting and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 Park Lane have any available units?
3933 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 Park Lane have?
Some of 3933 Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3933 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3933 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3933 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3933 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3933 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3933 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3933 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3933 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3933 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

