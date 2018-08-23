Rent Calculator
3922 Hawthorne Street
3922 Hawthorne Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3922 Hawthorne Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lower duplex, great location, spacious rooms throughout, enclosed garage for one car additional. Counters are white laminate, white appliances, baths have tub shower, pedestal sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3922 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
3922 Hawthorne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3922 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 3922 Hawthorne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3922 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Hawthorne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Hawthorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3922 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Hawthorne Street offers parking.
Does 3922 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 3922 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 3922 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Hawthorne Street has units with dishwashers.
